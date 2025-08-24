In 2026 Hero Glamour or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Glamour vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)