In 2026 Hero Glamour or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Glamour vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours