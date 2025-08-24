In 2026 Hero Glamour or Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Techo Electra offers the Emerge [2017-2024] in 3 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Emerge [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Glamour vs Emerge [2017-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Emerge [2017-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 68,106
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-