In 2026 Hero Glamour or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Glamour vs Intruder Comparison