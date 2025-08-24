In 2026 Hero Glamour or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Glamour vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS