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HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero Glamour vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Glamour vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 81,063₹ 88,376
Mileage65 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc124 cc
Power10.53 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2042 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg110 kg
Height
1090 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8181,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06388,376
RTO
6,48510,485
Insurance
6,2706,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,264

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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