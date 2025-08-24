In 2026 Hero Glamour or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Glamour vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-