In 2026 Hero Glamour or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Glamour vs S 2 Comparison