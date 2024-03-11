In 2024 Hero Glamour or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge. Glamour vs Dot One Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Dot one Brand Hero Simple Energy Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 99,999 Range - 151 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 47 Minutes