Hero Glamour vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Glamour vs Dot One Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Dot one
BrandHeroSimple Energy
Price₹ 82,348₹ 99,999
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 47 Minutes

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34899,999
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2988,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,322

Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
