In 2026 Hero Glamour or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Glamour vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours