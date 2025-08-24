In 2026 Hero Glamour or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Glamour vs Epluto 7G Comparison