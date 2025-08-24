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Hero Glamour vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2026 Hero Glamour or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Glamour vs Epluto 7G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Epluto 7g
BrandHeroPURE EV
Price₹ 81,063₹ 80,799
Range-85-151 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours (100%)

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
CX
₹80,799*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2042 mm-
Wheelbase
1267 mm-
Kerb Weight
121 kg-
Height
1090 mm-
Saddle Height
793 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph47 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 Stroke-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch LED
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81884,576
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06380,799
RTO
6,4850
Insurance
6,2703,777
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,817

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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