Hero Glamour or PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. EPluto 7G Pro has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Glamour vs EPluto 7G Pro Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Epluto 7g pro Brand Hero PURE EV Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 99,999 Range - 150 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -