In 2026 Hero Glamour or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Glamour vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|95-193 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes