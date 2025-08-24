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Hero Glamour vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Glamour vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 81,063₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2042 mm1860 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg101 kg
Height
1090 mm1298 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm805 mm
Width
720 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm5.8 kW
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual shock
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTwin telescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81898,714
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06394,999
RTO
6,4850
Insurance
6,2703,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,121

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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