In 2026 Hero Glamour or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge.
Glamour vs PraisePro Comparison