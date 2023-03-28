HT Auto
Hero Glamour vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Glamour vs iPraise+ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Ipraise+
BrandHeroOkinawa
Price₹ 82,348₹ 99,708
Range-139 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,23399,708
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34899,708
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,143

    Latest News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
    Toyota and Maruti Suzuki showcased their four-wheelers that could run on ethanol-blended petrol. Manufacturers like Hero MotoCoro, Bajaj, Yamaha and TVS showcased their ethanol-powered two-wheelers.
    These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo
    14 Jan 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     