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Hero Glamour vs Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge.
Glamour vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Dual [2021-2024]
BrandHeroOkinawa
Price₹ 81,063₹ 58,992
Range-110 -120 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2042 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg-
Height
1090 mm10755 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm730 mm
Width
720 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81858,992
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06358,992
RTO
6,4850
Insurance
6,2700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,267

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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