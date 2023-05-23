In 2024 Hero Glamour or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. Glamour vs Faast F2B Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Faast f2b Brand Hero Okaya EV Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 94,999 Range - 80-85 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -