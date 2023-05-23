HT Auto
Glamour vs Faast F2B Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Faast f2b
BrandHeroOkaya EV
Price₹ 82,348₹ 94,999
Range-80-85 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,01,630
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34894,999
RTO
6,5871,500
Insurance
6,2985,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,184

