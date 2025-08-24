In 2026 Hero Glamour or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Glamour vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-