In 2026 Hero Glamour or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Glamour vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Flion
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.