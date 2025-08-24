In 2026 Hero Glamour or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Glamour vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)