In 2026 Hero Glamour or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Glamour vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.