In 2026 Hero Glamour or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Glamour vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Hero
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-