In 2026 Hero Glamour or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Glamour vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-