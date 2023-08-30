HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs XGT X5

Hero Glamour vs Komaki XGT X5

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glamour vs XGT X5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xgt x5
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 82,348₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Range-90-100 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XGT X5
Komaki XGT X5
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,04,846
Ex-Showroom Price
82,3481,00,746
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2984,100
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,253

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes on the heels of the introduction of BMW 7 Series Protection and i7 Protection.
    BMW X5 Protection VR6 debuts as an armour-plated 515 bhp SUV, withstands bullets and shrapnels
    30 Aug 2023
    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
    18 Nov 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The historic vehicle is a Toronto Red Metallic BMW X5 M Competition equipped with a 617-horsepower M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine.
    Watch: How BMW rolled out its five millionth car in United States
    12 Jun 2020
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     