In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Glamour vs XGT X One Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xgt x one Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 70,716 ₹ 47,617 Range - 100-120 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -