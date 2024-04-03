HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs XGT Classic

Hero Glamour vs Komaki XGT Classic

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glamour vs XGT Classic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xgt classic
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 82,348₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Range-80-90 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,12,864
Ex-Showroom Price
82,3481,08,636
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2984,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,425

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The motorcycle now comes with a new frame as well as a new engine.
    2025 Indian Scout lineup unveiled an all-new engine
    3 Apr 2024
    The latest launch from Royal Enfield is the Shotgun 650.
    Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield report 6% growth in Feb
    1 Mar 2024
    Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs have received a new exterior colour Stealth Black, which is possibly the renamed Napoli Black hue of the OEM.
    Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs get new Stealth Black colour
    11 Mar 2024
    Royal Enfield has introduced its popular models, the Bullet 350 in Japan with a starting price of 694,100 yen which is approximately Rs. 3.83 lakh.
    India made Royal Enfield Bullet 350 storms into Japan. Check details
    26 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The Peugeot 203 was brought back to its full glory sometime in July this year by a Sri Lankan named Chathura Vithanage.
    From junk to shining jewel: How this 60-yr old Peugeot 203 was given a new life
    7 Sept 2020
    2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
    1 Sept 2021
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     