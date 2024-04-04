HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs XGT CAT 2.0

Hero Glamour vs Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Glamour vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xgt cat 2.0
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 82,348₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Range-110-150 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XGT CAT 2.0
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
72 V, 31 Ah With Smart BMS
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,05,751
Ex-Showroom Price
82,3481,01,636
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2984,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,273

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets a nip and tuck to its design, while the cabin gets new-age features to keep it relevant for a few more years
    Suzuki Vitara gets a subtle facelift in Europe, gets revised styling, new features
    4 Apr 2024
    The TVS iQube gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 subsidy under EMPS 2024 while the company also seems to have reduced prices to ensure the final does not deviate too much
    TVS iQube prices hiked under new EMPS scheme. Here’s how much it costs now
    5 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Renault Captur facelift arrives with a comprehensively redesigned front bringing a refreshed look to the SUV
    2024 Renault Captur facelift makes global debut with new styling, more tech
    4 Apr 2024
    Suzuki closed the previous financial year on a high with a 21 per cent jump in year-on-year volumes, while sales in March 2024 increased by 18 per cent
    Suzuki two-wheeler volumes jump 21% in FY2024, clocks highest-ever annual sales
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     