In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 110-150 km/charge. Glamour vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xgt cat 2.0 Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Range - 110-150 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -