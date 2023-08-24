In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki Venice choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki Venice choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Venice has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Glamour vs Venice Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Venice Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Range - 75-100 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3-4 hours