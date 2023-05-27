HT Auto
Glamour vs TN-95 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Tn-95
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 82,348₹ 98,000
Range-150-180 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,23398,000
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34898,000
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,106

