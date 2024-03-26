In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 96,000 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. SE has a range of up to 150-180 km/charge. Glamour vs SE Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Se Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 96,000 Range - 150-180 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -