HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs SE

Hero Glamour vs Komaki SE

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Glamour vs SE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Se
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 82,348₹ 96,000
Range-150-180 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,23396,000
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34896,000
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,063

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Autonomous driving vehicles use a set of technologies including radar, lidar sensors, and high-definition cameras to ensure a driving behaviour that is safe and doesn't require human interference.
    Radar to Lidar: How self-driving cars see roads
    26 Mar 2024
    Kia India has expanded its Seltos lineup with two new automatic variants on the HTK+ trim, offering the CVT gearbox for petrol and torque converter automatic for diesel engines.
    Kia Seltos automatic gearbox gets cheaper with two new variants. Check details
    1 Apr 2024
    In a move aligned with Ford's recent offerings for the Chinese market, the upcoming Ford small SUV for India features a distinct front fascia highlighted by horizontally stacked LED daytime running lights (DRLs) seamlessly integrated into a bold front grille.
    Ford files a small SUV patent targeting emerging markets. Will it come to India?
    31 Mar 2024
    Kia India plans to expand its sales and service network to 700 touchpoints by the end of 2024, while it also targets to expand its certified pre-owned network to 100 outlets by this year's end.
    Kia India plans major expansion, targets 700 touchpoints by 2024-end
    31 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     