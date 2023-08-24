In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 69.49 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less