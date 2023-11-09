Saved Articles

Hero Glamour vs Komaki LY

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Glamour vs LY Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Ly
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 70,716₹ 78,000
Range-80-85 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4.55 Hours.
Read More

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.9:1-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,92481,731
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90078,000
RTO
5,9920
Insurance
6,0323,731
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8681,756

    News
