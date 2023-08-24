In 2024 Hero Glamour or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Glamour vs Zoom Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Zoom Brand Hero Kinetic Green Price ₹ 70,716 ₹ 75,100 Range - 70-100 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3-4 Hrs.