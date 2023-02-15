Saved Articles

Hero Glamour vs Joy e-bike Wolf

Hero Glamour or Joy e-bike Wolf choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Glamour vs Wolf Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Wolf
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 70,716₹ 79,900
Range-60-90 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm250 W
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.9:1-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,92483,662
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90079,900
RTO
5,9920
Insurance
6,0323,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8681,798

Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour | Petrol | Manual | ₹70,716 - 77,700
TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual | ₹95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs
