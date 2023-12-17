In 2024 Hero Glamour or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Glamour vs Primo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Primo
|Brand
|Hero
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 70,716
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|66 km/charge
|Mileage
|64.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.