In 2024 Hero Glamour or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. JMT Classic City has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Glamour vs JMT Classic City Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Jmt classic city Brand Hero Jitendra Price ₹ 70,716 ₹ 69,149 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-4.5 Hrs.