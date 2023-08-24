HT Auto
Hero Glamour vs Jitendra JMT 1000HS

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glamour vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Jmt 1000hs
BrandHeroJitendra
Price₹ 82,348₹ 97,224
Range-80 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3.5-4 Hrs.

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
JMT 1000HS
Jitendra JMT 1000HS
STD
₹97,224*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,01,267
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34897,224
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2984,043
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,176

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

