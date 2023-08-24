In 2024 Hero Glamour or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 97,224 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Glamour vs JMT 1000HS Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Jmt 1000hs Brand Hero Jitendra Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 97,224 Range - 80 km/charge Mileage 64.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3.5-4 Hrs.