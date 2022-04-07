HT Auto
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.9:1-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52.4 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,92466,535
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90066,535
RTO
5,9920
Insurance
6,0320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8681,430

