Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:110.0:1
Displacement
124.7 cc162.71 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm57.300 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,9241,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
74,9001,09,264
RTO
5,9928,741
Insurance
6,0328,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8682,727

