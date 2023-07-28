In 2023 Hero Glamour or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Hero Glamour or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
The Glamour mileage is around 69.49 kmpl.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
