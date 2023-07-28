Saved Articles

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1-
Displacement
124.7 cc162.7 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,9241,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
74,9001,05,718
RTO
5,9928,694
Insurance
6,03211,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8682,705

