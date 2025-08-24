In 2026 Hero Glamour or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glamour vs Unicorn Comparison