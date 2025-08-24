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Hero Glamour vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glamour vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 81,063₹ 63,191
Mileage65 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc98.98 cc
Power10.53 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L9 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm168 mm
Length
2042 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg99 kg
Height
1090 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm786 mm
Width
720 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81875,330
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06363,191
RTO
6,4855,555
Insurance
6,2706,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,619
Expert Rating
-

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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