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Hero Glamour vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glamour vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Dio
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 81,063₹ 68,846
Mileage65 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc109.51 cc
Power10.53 PS PS7.95 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2042 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg103 kg
Height
1090 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm765 mm
Width
720 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph83 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes.2 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81881,544
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06368,846
RTO
6,4856,008
Insurance
6,2706,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,752

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Comparing the new-age premium against the old reliable
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