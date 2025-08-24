In 2026 Hero Glamour or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Glamour vs Activa 6G Comparison