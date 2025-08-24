In 2026 Hero Glamour or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Glamour vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS