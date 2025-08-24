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Hero Glamour vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Glamour vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Activa 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 81,063₹ 88,339
Mileage65 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc123.92 cc
Power10.53 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm162 mm
Length
2042 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg109 kg
Height
1090 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm712 mm
Width
720 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8181,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06388,339
RTO
6,4857,067
Insurance
6,2706,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,188

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Activa 6G
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

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