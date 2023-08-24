HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Optima

Hero Glamour vs Hero Electric Optima

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Hero Electric Optima choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glamour vs Optima Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Optima
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 82,348₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range-89-135 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4.5 Hrs.

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm1900 W
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,10,785
Ex-Showroom Price
82,3481,06,590
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2984,195
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,381

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    Hero Electric has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual battery) electric scooters in India.
    Hero Electric launches updated Optima and NYX scooters. Details here
    15 Mar 2023
    Hero Electric's upcoming electric scooter looks like an updated version of the Optima.
    Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15
    12 Mar 2023
    Toyota and Maruti Suzuki showcased their four-wheelers that could run on ethanol-blended petrol. Manufacturers like Hero MotoCoro, Bajaj, Yamaha and TVS showcased their ethanol-powered two-wheelers.
    These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo
    14 Jan 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car in India for the first time ever while revealing its plan to step up EV offensive in India. The carmaker, now under new stakeholder JSW Group, aims to grab 33 per cent of the EV segment share.
    Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
    20 Mar 2024
    View all
     