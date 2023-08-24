Saved Articles

Hero Glamour vs Hero Electric Flash

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glamour vs Flash Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Flash
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 70,716₹ 59,640
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Flash
Hero Electric Flash
LX
₹59,640*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.9:1-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,92463,073
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90059,640
RTO
5,9920
Insurance
6,0323,433
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8681,355

    Latest News

    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    (L-R) Simon Madelj, CEO - GEM motors with Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash Electronics
    Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
    7 Feb 2023
    Hero Glamour and Honda Shine are offered in multiple variants and are also priced close.
    Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Which is the better commuter motorcycle for you?
    19 Nov 2022
    Toyota and Maruti Suzuki showcased their four-wheelers that could run on ethanol-blended petrol. Manufacturers like Hero MotoCoro, Bajaj, Yamaha and TVS showcased their ethanol-powered two-wheelers.
    These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo
    14 Jan 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
