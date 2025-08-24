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HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

Hero Glamour vs Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Glamour vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 1 Lakhs
Mileage65 kmpl54 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc199.6 cc
Power10.53 PS PS18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12.8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
2042 mm2062 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1338 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg154.5 kg
Height
1090 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm795 mm
Width
720 mm778 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeOil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm66.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersRectangular swingarm with mono shock
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8181,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
81,0631,20,214
RTO
6,4859,617
Insurance
6,2709,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,985

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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