|Max Power
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|57.5 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|10:01
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|199.6 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Multi-plate, wet type
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 - stroke
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|66.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,924
|₹1,38,891
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,900
|₹1,20,214
|RTO
|₹5,992
|₹9,617
|Insurance
|₹6,032
|₹9,060
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,868
|₹2,985