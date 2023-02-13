HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Xtreme 160R

Hero Glamour vs Hero Xtreme 160R

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1-
Displacement
124.7 cc163 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti Plate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - strokeAir cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,9241,24,935
Ex-Showroom Price
74,9001,07,490
RTO
5,9928,599
Insurance
6,0328,846
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8682,685
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details