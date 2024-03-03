In 2024 Hero Glamour or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours.
The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Glamour vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
| xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 82,348
|₹ 95,000
|Mileage
|64.1 kmpl
|66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|11.5 bhp PS