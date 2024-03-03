HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Xtreme 125R

Hero Glamour vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glamour vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtreme 125r
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 82,348₹ 95,000
Mileage64.1 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.7 cc
Power10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS11.5 bhp PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - strokeAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,05,307
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34895,000
RTO
6,5877,600
Insurance
6,2982,707
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,263

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamournull | Petrol | Manual82,348 - 86,348**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
    5 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has received an update recently, revising its competition against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     