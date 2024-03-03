In 2024 Hero Glamour or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Glamour or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. Glamour vs Xtreme 125R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtreme 125r Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 82,348 ₹ 95,000 Mileage 64.1 kmpl 66 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124.7 cc Power 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 11.5 bhp PS