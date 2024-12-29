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HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Hero Glamour vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Glamour vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage65 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc199.6 cc
Power10.53 PS PS19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L13 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
2042 mm2097 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg155 kg
Height
1090 mm1082 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm795 mm
Width
720 mm807 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
95 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeOil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti-Plate, Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm66.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8181,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
81,0631,40,246
RTO
6,48511,520
Insurance
6,27013,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0163,542

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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