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Hero Glamour vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Glamour vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Pleasure plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 69,766
Mileage65 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc110.9 cc
Power10.53 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L4.8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2042 mm1769 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1238 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg104 kg
Height
1090 mm1161 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm-
Width
720 mm704 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateDry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeBottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81881,377
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06369,766
RTO
6,4855,581
Insurance
6,2706,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,749

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Zest 110
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
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